The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Gordon L. Bloom


1935 - 2019
Gordon L. Bloom Obituary
Gordon L. Bloom, 84, of Curwensville died Dec. 18, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla. Born Dec. 13, 1935 in Curwensville, he was the son of Ansel and Caroline (Williams) Bloom.

He's survived by three sons, Gordon L. Bloom and his wife, Janice (Hepburn) of Curwensville, Dennis A. Bloom of Grampian and Brett M. Bloom Sr. and his wife, Dawn (Marshall) of Mt. Pocono and a daughter, Jeanne A. Bloom and her wife, Betsy S. Brown of Bradenton, Fla.

A visitation and memorial service will be held on March 28-29, 2020

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
