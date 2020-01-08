|
|
|
Gordon L. Bloom, 84, of Curwensville died Dec. 18, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla. Born Dec. 13, 1935 in Curwensville, he was the son of Ansel and Caroline (Williams) Bloom.
He's survived by three sons, Gordon L. Bloom and his wife, Janice (Hepburn) of Curwensville, Dennis A. Bloom of Grampian and Brett M. Bloom Sr. and his wife, Dawn (Marshall) of Mt. Pocono and a daughter, Jeanne A. Bloom and her wife, Betsy S. Brown of Bradenton, Fla.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on March 28-29, 2020
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020