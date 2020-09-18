1/
Gordon L. Bloom
1935 - 2019
Gordon L. Bloom, 84, of Curwensville passed in peace on Dec. 18, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla.

Born Dec. 13, 1935 in Curwensville, he was the son of Ansel and Caroline (Williams) Bloom.

He's survived by three sons, Gordon L. Bloom and his wife, Janice (Hepburn) of Curwensville, Dennis A. Bloom of Grampian and Brett M. Bloom Sr. and his wife, Dawn (Marshall) of Mt. Pocono, and one daughter, Jeanne A. Bloom and her wife, Betsy S. Brown of Bradenton Fla.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Curwensville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joseph S. Hopkins and Pastor Gary B. Jewart co-officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville. Masks must be worn at the church.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
