Grace C. Serafini, age 79, of Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born on July 5, 1941 in Clearfield; she was the only daughter of the late Albert Burnett and Esther M. Bowman-Burnett.
Ms. Serafini was a stay at home mother and worked for years to support victims of domestic violence in our community. She was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church in Glen Richey and served as an officer of the Ladies Aid organization with the church. She also co-founded and participated as an active member of the Clearfield Diabetic Support Group and a member of Triad-RSVP in Clearfield.
She is survived by three daughters: Dr. Tina M. Serafini, Kimberly A. (Serafini) Haney and husband David, and Heather L. (Serafini) Collins and husband Russell, all of Clearfield; three grandchildren: Creagan L. Powell, Randall A. Powell, and Amber L. McMurray and two great-grandchildren: Landon T. Powell and Colton J. Wise. Also, survived by a sister, Nancy Dimmick of Clearfield. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
"Amazing Grace," as she was called, at church, touched many lives and put other people (including her family) before herself. Her greatest joys were gardening and spending time with her family. With the ladies at the Primitive Methodist Church, she organized an annual tea party and she enjoyed preparing each year for the event. Grace also enjoyed crafting, reading, and mowing her lawn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at the Primitive Methodist Church in Glen Richey: 59 White Church Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837 with Rev. Duane Stiner officiating starting at 2:00pm. All family and friends are welcome at the service to honor her memory.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
The family suggest memorial contributions to be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. BOX 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (or go online at diabetes.org
) and Glen Richey Primitive Methodist Church, 59 White Church Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837-3732.