1/1
Grace C. Serafini
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace C. Serafini, age 79, of Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Born on July 5, 1941 in Clearfield; she was the only daughter of the late Albert Burnett and Esther M. Bowman-Burnett.

Ms. Serafini was a stay at home mother and worked for years to support victims of domestic violence in our community. She was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church in Glen Richey and served as an officer of the Ladies Aid organization with the church. She also co-founded and participated as an active member of the Clearfield Diabetic Support Group and a member of Triad-RSVP in Clearfield.

She is survived by three daughters: Dr. Tina M. Serafini, Kimberly A. (Serafini) Haney and husband David, and Heather L. (Serafini) Collins and husband Russell, all of Clearfield; three grandchildren: Creagan L. Powell, Randall A. Powell, and Amber L. McMurray and two great-grandchildren: Landon T. Powell and Colton J. Wise. Also, survived by a sister, Nancy Dimmick of Clearfield. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

"Amazing Grace," as she was called, at church, touched many lives and put other people (including her family) before herself. Her greatest joys were gardening and spending time with her family. With the ladies at the Primitive Methodist Church, she organized an annual tea party and she enjoyed preparing each year for the event. Grace also enjoyed crafting, reading, and mowing her lawn.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at the Primitive Methodist Church in Glen Richey: 59 White Church Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837 with Rev. Duane Stiner officiating starting at 2:00pm. All family and friends are welcome at the service to honor her memory.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com

The family suggest memorial contributions to be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. BOX 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (or go online at diabetes.org) and Glen Richey Primitive Methodist Church, 59 White Church Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837-3732.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved