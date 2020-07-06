Dr. Gregory E.A. Austin, MD, age 70, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at UPMC Montifiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.



Born on October 8, 1949 in Barbados, West Indies, he was the son of the late Cecil & Miriam (King) Austin.



He was married to his wife of 45 years, Rosemarie (Doane) Austin. She survives.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. and Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Ron Biddle, George Tutor, & Bobby Thomas officiating.



