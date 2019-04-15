|
|
|
Gregory Joseph Jordan, 33, of Houtzdale died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born March 15, 1986 in Clearfield, he was the son of Gregory A. and Jody (Maney) Jordan of Ramey.
He will be deeply missed by his parents and two children, Gregory F. Jordan and Trinity Lockett.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. Pastor Christine Roe will be officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 15 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More