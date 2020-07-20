1/
Guy W. DePello
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Guy W. DePello, age 86 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.

Born on October 13, 1933 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Guy and Martha (Mehok) DePello, Jr.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 3 – 5 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 5 PM with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUL
20
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
