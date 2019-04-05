Home

Gwendolyn A. Condon


1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Gwendolyn A. Condon Obituary
Gwendolyn A. Condon, 84, of Clearfield died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Knickerbocker Villa.

She was born April 14, 1934 in Reynoldsville, the daughter of the late Arnold and Gwendolyn (Barr) Swales.

She's survived by her three children, Thomas L. Condon Jr. and his companion, Donna Kelley of Clearfield, Pamela A. Condon of Grassflat and Matthew A. Condon and his wife, Nancy of Clearfield.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating.

Burial will be in Eden Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019
