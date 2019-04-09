|
Gwendolyn L. Turnbull, 77, of Luthersburg died Monday, April 8, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born March 10, 1942 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Ronald F. and Mary Martha (Galentine) Swope.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Charles M. Lee Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery.
