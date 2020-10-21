1/
H. Roger Acton
1943 - 2020
H. Roger Acton, 77, of Chambersburg and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Born June 16, 1943 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late George and Mary A. (Burge) Acton.

A memorial service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA, on Wednesday, October 28 at 1pm with Rev. Fr. Robert McKay IV officiating.

Friends will be received from 12 to 1pm.

Burial will be in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
