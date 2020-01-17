|
Hannah T. Orlosky, 87, of Philipsburg and formerly of West Decatur and Hawk Run, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
She was born Jan. 8, 1933 in LeContes Mills, a daughter of the late Gabriel John and Mary M. (Mindek) Belinda.
She's survived by five daughters, Mary Ann Osewalt of Houtzdale and her significant other, James "Jim" Osewalt, Susan Baker and her husband, Ken of Claridge, Debra Lynn Wary and her husband, Greg of Lancaster, Darlene Carol Long and her husband, Michael of Clearfield and Kimberly Marie Bennett and her husband, Bryan of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Father John Gibbons officiating.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Summit Hill Cemetery, RD Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020