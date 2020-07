Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold Dewey Heeman, 64, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence.



Harold was born on June 6, 1956, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Harold D. Heeman and Jean (Greenawalt) Jones Heeman Leach.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:30 am, at Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills, with Pastor Donald Smith, officiating.

