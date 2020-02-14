Home

Harold Reese Williams Jr.


1930 - 2020
Harold Reese Williams Jr. Obituary
Harold Reese Williams Jr., 89, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born May 14, 1930 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Harold "Reese" Sr. and Mildred (Hummel) Williams.

Surviving are his sons, Walter Williams and his wife, Patricia (Patty) of Summit Hill and Omer Williams and his wife, Bonny of Blountville, Tenn.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Lauer officiating.

Burial will be in Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
