|
|
|
Harold Robert Burnett Sr., 89, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence.
Born April 19, 1930 in Clearfield, he's the son of the late John and Beatrice (Root) Burnett.
Surviving are his children, Harold R. Burnett Jr. and his wife, Dawn M. McGarry of Morrisdale and Howard Burnett and his wife, Sherri of Grassflat.
There will be no public services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 23 to June 26, 2019
Read More