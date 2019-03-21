Resources More Obituaries for Harry Conklin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry H. Conklin

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Harry H. Conklin, 91, of Osceola Mills entered into the glory of the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



Born March 14, 1928 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Herman and Susan (Mondock) Conklin Gavlock.



He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Shannon and her husband, William and Mary Jane Conklin, both of Osceola Mills, and two sons, Harry R. Conklin and Frank N. Conklin, both of Osceola Mills.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills with Father Joseph Staszewski celebrant.



Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Osceola Mills.



Friends will be received from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.



Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.