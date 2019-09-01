|
Harry James Merritt, 44, of Lanse went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at his residence.
Born April 2, 1975 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Harry Elwood and Patricia Louise (Ostrosky) Merritt, who survive in Lanse.
Also surviving are his wife, Sara (Weaver) Merritt; his siblings, Debbi Kirk and her husband, Stew of Newport, Billie Jo Moslak and her husband, Jim of Morrisdale and Sandi Amato and her husband, Tony of Lecontes Mills; his nieces and nephews, Kristen Kirk, Jimmy Moslak, Stewart Kirk, Ryenne Burns; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was a 1993 graduate of the West Branch Area High School. He worked for Stahl Sheaffer Engineering LLC, State College.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 391, Free & Accepted Masons, Philipsburg, and Philipsburg Elks Lodge No. 1173. He loved his family and friends, as well as hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors and doing carpentry.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne, with lay minister Gary Jewart officiating.
Burial will be in the Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Winburne Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Winburne, PA 16879.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
