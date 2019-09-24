|
Harry Joseph Fye, 94, of Curwensville died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at his residence. Born Feb. 1, 1926 in Arnoldtown, Curwensville, he was the son of Dewey and Anna Marie (Duetch) Fye.
Surviving are two children, Mollie Ann Pentz and her husband, Thomas of Lumber City and Dr. Scott Allen Fye and his wife, Beth of Huntingdon.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, with Father L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Curwensville.
Friends were received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 when the procession departed for the church.
The Rosary was recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Military honors were accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019