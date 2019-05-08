Harry Kenneth Maney, 82, of Treasure Lake passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Maney was born May 23, 1936 in Clearfield, the son of Harold and Nellie (Irwin) Maney.



He had worked at Target Sportswear and was the owner and operator of Keystone Builders Unlimited of Curwensville.



He's survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Norris) Maney; two children, Ken Maney and his wife, Jeanne-Marie of State College and Sydney Bell and her husband, Jim of Curwensville; and a step-son, Jody Barrett and his wife, Kristine of Pittsburgh.



He's also survived by six grandchildren, J.T. Bell, Brennan Bell, Anyssa Caldwell, Elle Maney, Alex Maney and Jerry Barrett; eight great-grandchildren; six siblings, Harold Maney, Arvella Hagen, Nellie Jane Kasunik, Sharon Kowalcyk, Charlotte Best and Penny Kramer; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mr. Maney was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Caroline Moyer, Betty Merritt, George Jean Smith and James Maney.



Honoring Mr. Maney's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .



The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Gant Daily from May 8 to May 11, 2019