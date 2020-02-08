|
|
|
Harry R. Myers Jr., 73, of Ramey died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his residence with his family at his side. Born April 15, 1946 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Harry R. Myers Sr. and Nancy Bathurst Myers.
On May 20, 1967, he married the former Beverly A. Poorman, who survives along with two children, JoAnn Bishop and her husband, Eric of Waynesboro and James T. Myers and his wife, Jody of Lancaster.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Reed Funeral Home, Houtzdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020