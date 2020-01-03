Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Heather Lynn (Wilson) Hutton


1972 - 2020
Heather Lynn (Wilson) Hutton Obituary
Heather Lynn Wilson Hutton, 47, of Ramey died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at her home.

Born Nov. 17, 1972 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Ted and Patricia (Tomchek) Wilson of Coalport.

She will be deeply missed by her parents and six children, Kaitlin (James) Green, William Kirsch and Sarah, Madison, Carrissa and Jerin Hutton.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. Sunday until the time of service at 4 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with Pastor Bob Witherow officiating.

Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
