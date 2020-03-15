Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi J. (Rowe) Smith


1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Heidi J. (Rowe) Smith Obituary
Heidi J. Rowe Smith, 53, of DuBois died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside Hospital where she was surrounded by her family.

Born March 13, 1967 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late William L. "Bill" and Junilla (Boyer) Rowe.

On Oct. 4, 2001, she married Daniel Smith, who survives and lives in DuBois along with two children, William and Danielle Smith.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Greg Sands officiating.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heidi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -