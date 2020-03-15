|
Heidi J. Rowe Smith, 53, of DuBois died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside Hospital where she was surrounded by her family.
Born March 13, 1967 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late William L. "Bill" and Junilla (Boyer) Rowe.
On Oct. 4, 2001, she married Daniel Smith, who survives and lives in DuBois along with two children, William and Danielle Smith.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Greg Sands officiating.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020