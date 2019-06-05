|
Helen A. Chutko, 62, of Philipsburg died Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
She was born Dec. 2, 1956 in Philipsburg, a daughter of John Moss and Patricia (Chutko) Harper and her step-father, Elmer N. Harper, all of whom preceded her in death.
She's survived by one daughter, Nikki Lynn (Chutko) Lash and her husband, Aron of Philipsburg and one son, Adam Dale Veneziano and his wife, Alice of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Scott Hartsock officiating.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
