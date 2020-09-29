1/
Helen A. Folmar
1933 - 2020
Helen A. Folmar, age 86, of Philipsburg and formerly of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes. Philipsburg.

Born October 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William Forshey and Ruth Marie (Wise) Hessong.

She married Robert J. Folmar who preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children, David L. Folmar; William A. Folmar and wife Cindy; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Merlin Hessong, Philipsburg; her sister, Lois Johnson, Philipsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Anna Maria; her sisters, Dorothy Jean McCully, Ida Louise (Peg) Walls, Betty Grace Sabol; her brothers, Donald Hessong and two infant brothers, Billy and Harry Hessong.

Helen was a member of St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting. She was a graduate of Philipsburg High School, Philipsburg.

There will be no public visitation.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Severin Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting, with Father David A. Perry, Jr. officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main Street, Carrolltown, PA 15722; St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, PO Box 159, Frenchville, PA 16836-0159 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
September 28, 2020
Our family is very sorry for the loss of a wonderful lady, and dedicated member of St. Severin. Thoughts and prayers for the family. Sincerely, David, Jessica, Nikolas and Theron Bisko and family.
Jessica E Bisko (Ziembo)
Friend
