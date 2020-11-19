Helen Ann Gillen, 80, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois.
Born April 14, 1940 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of James and Elsie (Williams) McKeown. Mrs. Gillen had been employed as a Nurses Aid having last worked for Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
She had been a delivery person for CCAAA's Meals on Wheels, enjoyed taking classes at the Clearfield Y.M.C.A. and was a member of the Curwensville L.O.O.M. #268.
In 1959 she wed James S. Gillen who preceded her in death in 1978. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister Joyce.
Surviving are 5 children: Bertha M. "Penny" Bloom, Virginia L. Guiher and Mary E. Guiher and husband Frank all of Curwensville, James R. Gillen of Glen Hope, and Sylvia A. Shilling and husband Matt of LA. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren. 26 great grandchildren and 2 sisters. Mary Jane Clark of Clearfield and Ruth Ellen Graham of Harrisburg.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and private graveside services will be held at the Fruit Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The Family suggests contributions be made to either the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, 103 N Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 or the AARP Foundation, P.O. Box 93207, Long Beach, CA 90809-3207.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.