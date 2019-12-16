|
Helen Butler, 86, of Stronach died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Butler was born July 2, 1933 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Vokes) McCall.
Surviving are three children, Robin Butler and spouse, Corey Conaway of Clearfield and Rick Butler and spouse, Marty and Todd Butler and spouse, Karen, both of Curwensville.
All are invited to attend funeral services at 6 p.m. Thursday at the St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Grampian, with the Rev. Edward Gresick officiating.
Private burial will be held at the Friends Cemetery in Grampian at the convenience of the family.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019