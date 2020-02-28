|
Helen E. Mandell, 96, of Philipsburg died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg.
Born Dec. 30, 1923 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late William and Petronia (Marcoon) Katules.
She's survived by two daughters, Rosemary Clawges and her husband, Ross of Philipsburg and Christine Welshonce and her husband, Jim of Gettysburg and one son, Gerald Mandell and his companion, Donna Lippert of Grassflat.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, with Father Robert Horgas celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
There will not be any viewing or visitation.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020