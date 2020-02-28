Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mandell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Mandell


1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Helen E. Mandell Obituary
Helen E. Mandell, 96, of Philipsburg died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg.

Born Dec. 30, 1923 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late William and Petronia (Marcoon) Katules.

She's survived by two daughters, Rosemary Clawges and her husband, Ross of Philipsburg and Christine Welshonce and her husband, Jim of Gettysburg and one son, Gerald Mandell and his companion, Donna Lippert of Grassflat.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, with Father Robert Horgas celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

There will not be any viewing or visitation.

Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -