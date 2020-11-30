Helen Eileen Clapsadle 72, of Severn, Maryland, passed away Friday November 27, 2020 at her residence after a short illness.
Born October 21, 1948 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Russell A. and Eleanor E. (Bolents) Hile. Mrs. Clapsadle had worked as a bookkeeper.
On August 11, 1972 she wed Carl L. Clapsadle in Maryland who survives along with 2 beloved children Jennifer Grigsby and her husband Jamie of SC, and Amy Thomas of Maryland.
Also surviving is a niece Diana Hile Reese of FL. 7 grandchildren April Hile, Quentin Thomas, Connor Grigsby, Braden Grigsby, Jaxon Grigsby, Spencer Grigsby, and Ella Grace Grigsby.
In addition, she is survived by 2 brothers James Hile, and Thomas Hile and his wife Ruth both of Clearfield, a sister Barbara E. Bickel and her husband Arthur of Grampian, and several In-Laws: Kenneth Clapsadle, Kaye Wink, John Clapsadle and his wife Barbara, and Sara Forte, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure's Roman Catholic Church in Grampian with the Reverend Father L. Stephen Collins as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Bonaventure's Cemetery in Grampian.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.