Helen G. Ballock, 81, of Heartside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in State College and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical in State College with her family present.
Born April 12, 1938 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Helen G. (Wertz) Crain.
She's survived by one daughter, Sharon Rubio of DuBois and two sons, William J. Ballock of Pennsylvania Furnace and Brian D. Ballock and his wife, Jennifer of Houtzdale.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the New Life Center in Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Dill officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremations LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019