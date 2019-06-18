Helen Jane Berger, 94, formerly of Grampian, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.



Born May 4, 1925 in Stronach, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Celnick) Pushkow.



She'd worked as a secretary for most of her life, and was retired from the Hepburnia Coal Co., in Grampian.



She was a member of the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, where she was a long-time member of St. Theresa's Guild, had been the co-director of religious education, was a long-time instructor for the First Holy Communion class and was dedicated to the Holy Blessed Mother.



Her hobbies included flower gardening, crafting and quilting, working with stain glass, artistic painting and baking.



On June 19, 1954 at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, she wed Paul Joseph Berger, who preceded her in death July 5, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Berger in 2003.



Surviving are four children, John P. Berger and his wife, Catherine of DuBois, Thomas J. Berger of Koko, Fla., Mary Ann Stephens and her husband, Jerry of Curwensville and Joseph E. Berger and his wife, Viki of Mercer.



Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Nancy Jo Berger of Boston; Norman Berger and his wife, Angela of Reynoldsville; Stacey Duttry and her husband, Jo of DuBois; Jenna Harris and her significant other, Marce Mayle of East Palestine, Ohio; Paul Stephens and his wife, Kristy, Travis Stephens and his wife, Jamie, Jordan Stephens and Noah Stephens, all of Curwensville; Anthony Berger and his wife, Kayce of Hermitage; Andrea Brandon and her husband, Sly of Denver, Colo.; Janeen Long and her husband, Adam of Tacoma, Wash.; and Janette Zaman and her husband, Seth of Mercer as well as 13 great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, with Father Joseph Staszewski as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, when the procession will depart for the church.



The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Theresa Guild.



The family suggests contributions be made to St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary