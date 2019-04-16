Helen L. Daniels, 77, of Clearfield passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home after a brief illness. Born Nov. 29, 1941 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Raymond and Maude Daniels.



Ms. Daniels worked as a secretary for Billy Dean Disposal and also at Rite Aid.



Surviving are three children, Gary Cartwright and his wife, Becky of Clearfield, David Duane Cartwright of the Laurel Highlands and Sherree Boley and her husband, Kenneth of Denver, Pa. Also surviving are six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Brenda Garris; a granddaughter, Christie Garris; and siblings, Peggy Johnson, Bobby Johnson, Ruth Anderson and Kate Daniels. She was the last member of her generation.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery Curwensville.



Friends will be received from 12 p.m. Thursday at the time of the service at the funeral home.



The family suggests contributions be made to the , 108 R. N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.



