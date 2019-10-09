Home

Helen L. Dixon


1947 - 2019
Helen L. Dixon Obituary
Helen L. Dixon, 72, of Philipsburg and formerly of Sandy Ridge, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at her home.

Born March 3, 1947 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Geraldine (Carper) Light Coover.

Along with her husband, William F. Dixon, she's survived by two daughters, Geraldine Krouse and her husband, Greg of West Decatur and Tracy Martin and her husband, John of Kylertown and two sons, Richard Wheland and his wife, Bethann and Clayton Wheland and his fiancée, Lindsey, all of Osceola Mills.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Richard E. McCahan Jr. officiating.

Burial will be at the Baughman Cemetery in RD Tyrone.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
