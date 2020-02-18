Home

Helen L. Plummer

Helen L. Plummer Obituary
Helen L. Plummer, 99, formerly of Clearfield, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Regal Heights Nursing Home in Hockessin, Del.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Father Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.

Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Frenchville.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield.

At the funeral home Friday, a Christian Vigil Service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and the Rosary will be said at 5:45 p.m.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020
