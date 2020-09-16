Helen L. Sandy, age 91 of DuBois, PA died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Born on May 5, 1929 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Lila (Craft) Kness.



There will be no public visitation.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.



Burial will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.





