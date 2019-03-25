Helen Louise Lash, 91, of Curwensville passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.



Born Dec. 2, 1927 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Chester and Mary (Puit) Harzinski.



Mrs. Lash first worked for the former Clearfield Cheese in Curwensville and was retired from the Curwensville Area School District in the custodial department after 10 years of service. When she retired, she was a homemaker and wife.



She was a member of the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, where she had been a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.



On Sept. 28, 1946, she wed Adam Peter Lash, who preceded her in death in 1977. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Helen Lash in 1968; a son, Peter Francis Lash in 1970; and three brothers, Edward, Robert and Richard Lash.



Surviving are her granddaughter, Dina Lefebvre and her husband, Ron of Houtzdale; four great-grandchildren, Todd James Swoope and his wife, Paige and Kameron Swoope, both of Austin, Texas, Kailee Muranik and her husband, Brandon of Houtzdale and Tayia Swoope of Madera; a brother, James M. Harzinski and his wife, Linda of Curwensville; a sister-in-law, Joyce Harzinski of Curwensville; and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Lash Caldwell and her husband, Kenneth of Walltown.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, with Father A. Stephen Collins as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.



Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday when the procession will depart for the church.



The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society on Wednesday, starting at 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home.



The family suggests contributions be made to St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019