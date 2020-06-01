Helen Ruth Dunlap, 92, of Fruitland Park, FL was born May 25, 1928 in DuBois, PA to James and Otie Smith Robinson. She passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery.



