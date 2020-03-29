Home

Helen Ruth Matsko


1925 - 2020
Helen Ruth Matsko Obituary
Helen Ruth Matsko, 94 formerly of Grassflat died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She resided at Windy Hill in Philipsburg.

Helen was born on October 25, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Petro. She was the last of her family generation.

On November 25, 1950, she married John G. Matsko, Sr. who preceded her in death on November 25, 1970.

Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. for immediate family only. A memorial mass will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
