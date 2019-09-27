|
Henry S. Johnson, 91, of Indianapolis, Ind., and formerly of Phoenix, Ariz., and Philipsburg, died Sept. 18, 2019 in Indianapolis, Ind.
He was born Aug. 26, 1928 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Michael and Anna Johnson.
He's survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Stephen Wysocki.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
