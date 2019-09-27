Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry S. Johnson


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Henry S. Johnson Obituary
Henry S. Johnson, 91, of Indianapolis, Ind., and formerly of Phoenix, Ariz., and Philipsburg, died Sept. 18, 2019 in Indianapolis, Ind.

He was born Aug. 26, 1928 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Michael and Anna Johnson.

He's survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Stephen Wysocki.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.