Hershel Lynn Hubler


1935 - 2020
Hershel Lynn Hubler Obituary
Hershel Lynn Hubler, 84, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020 at his residence.

Born Aug. 18, 1935 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late Leonard Sr. and Marie Bryant Hubler Josephson.

Surviving are his children, Paula Hubler of Treasure Lake; Patrick Hubler and his wife, Lori of Philipsburg; and Christopher Hubler and his wife, Terri of Morrisdale.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service with the funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roger Green officiating.

Burial will be at Allport Cemetery, Allport.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020
