Hilda C. Shively, 97, of DuBois died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at her home. Born Aug. 26, 1922 in Newtown, she was the daughter of the late Ai W. and Ruth C. (Barnett) Kline.
She's survived by her children, Sue Ann Blakeslee of DuBois, Dryna S. West and her husband, Richard of Marshall, N.C., and Eugene R. Shively and his wife, Linda of Stanhope, N.J.
There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.
A public memorial service will be announced at a future date. Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020