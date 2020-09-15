1/
Hope Lynn Wingard
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hope's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hope Lynn Wingard, 56, of Curwensville, went to be with the lord after she passed away at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

She was born in Nassawadox, VA on March 7, 1964, a daughter of James Monroe III and Dixie (Smith) Chambers of Cape May Court House, NJ.

She never liked being the center of attention and honoring her wishes, there will be no public services

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA 16866.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved