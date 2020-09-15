Hope Lynn Wingard, 56, of Curwensville, went to be with the lord after she passed away at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020.



She was born in Nassawadox, VA on March 7, 1964, a daughter of James Monroe III and Dixie (Smith) Chambers of Cape May Court House, NJ.



She never liked being the center of attention and honoring her wishes, there will be no public services



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA 16866.





