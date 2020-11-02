1/
Howard C. McNeel III
1950 - 2020
Howard C. McNeel III, 70, of Clearfield died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Jan. 25, 1950, the son of the late Howard C. McNeel Jr. and Beatrice (Williams) McNeel.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Robert Goldenberg officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of service at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
