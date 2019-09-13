Home

Howard James "Howdy" Shaw


1956 - 2019
Howard James "Howdy" Shaw Obituary
Howard James "Howdy" Shaw, 63, of West Decatur died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Born Sept. 2, 1956 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Cletus and Joy (Peters) Shaw.

On March 1, 1985 in Alexandria, Va., he wed the former Gail Frances Gormont, who survives along with a son, Howard "Howie" Bone and his wife, Randi of North Carolina and a daughter, Tiffany Keltz of Johnstown.

There will be no public visitation and a "Celebration of Life" Service will be held at a later date

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
