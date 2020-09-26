Howard L. Hunter, Jr., age 77 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.



Born on December 10, 1942 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Howard L. Hunter, Sr. and Amy E. (Carlson) Hunter. His mother survives and lives in DuBois.



Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.



A private funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store