Hunter C. Wright
Infant Hunter C. Wright of Reynoldsville, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was the son of Daniel and Maria (Duttry) Wright and the brother of Aubree and Annie Wright.

He is also survived by his maternal grandparents (Kirk & Nancy Duttry of Reynoldsville, PA ), paternal grandparents (Mark & Pamela Wright of Ridgway, PA), great grandparents (Evelyn Hoare of Reynoldsville, PA, Fred & Pauline Duttry of Falls Creek, PA and Sonya Wright of Ridgway, PA), uncle Jason Duttry & his wife Ashlee, uncle Timothy Wright & his wife Heidi and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by great grandparents; (Wayne Wright, Theodore & Evelyn Lindenmuth and Richard Hoare).

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
