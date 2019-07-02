Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Center
111 S. 2nd St.
Philipsburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Center
111 S. 2nd St.
Philipsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Faye Harrington


1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
Irene Faye Harrington Obituary
Irene Faye Harrington, 96, of Chester Hill died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1922 at the Philipsburg Hospital, the daughter of the late Joseph and Verna (Phillips) Pinto.

She's survived by two daughters, Barbara Harrington and Renee Beck and her husband, Tucker, all of Philipsburg, and two sons, Craig Harrington of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Douglas Harrington and his wife, Peggy of Morrisdale.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Life Center, 111 S. Second St., Philipsburg, with Pastor John T. Dill officiating.

Burial will be in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Life Center.
Published in Gant Daily from July 2 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.