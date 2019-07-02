|
|
|
Irene Faye Harrington, 96, of Chester Hill died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1922 at the Philipsburg Hospital, the daughter of the late Joseph and Verna (Phillips) Pinto.
She's survived by two daughters, Barbara Harrington and Renee Beck and her husband, Tucker, all of Philipsburg, and two sons, Craig Harrington of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Douglas Harrington and his wife, Peggy of Morrisdale.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Life Center, 111 S. Second St., Philipsburg, with Pastor John T. Dill officiating.
Burial will be in the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Life Center.
Published in Gant Daily from July 2 to July 6, 2019