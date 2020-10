Or Copy this URL to Share

Irene Elizabeth Smith passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 107.



She was born on May 26, 1913 in Robertsdale, PA the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Rabenstine) McLaughin.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating.



Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

