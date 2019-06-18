Isaiah John Pentz, 7, of Grampian smiled for the first time, taking his first steps, as he ran into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



He was born Aug. 17, 2011 and became part of the Pentz family in June of 2013 and legally on Feb. 5, 2016.



He is dearly loved by his younger brothers, Caleb and Josiah; his older brother, Jake; and his niece, Olivia Grace and the best sister ever, Cheyenne. Douglas and Maureen Pentz were blessed to be his dad and mom.



We all miss him, but we can't wait to see him again in Heaven with his perfect little body. Jesus said: "Let the little children come to me … for of such is the kingdom of God … whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it."



He's also survived by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Goodrow and her husband, Ward of Woodland as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins along with his precious friends at McGuire Memorial and his church family of Zion Baptist.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harry Hull Jr. and his paternal grandparents, Edward C. and Alma W. Pentz.



Funeral services for Isaiah will be held at the Zion Baptist Church in Ansonville with the Rev. Richard Engle officiating. Burial will be in the Pentz Family Cemetery, Grampian.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, when the procession will depart for the church



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from June 18 to June 22, 2019