1/
Jack L. Manners
1938 - 2020
Jack L. Manners, age 81 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.

Born on December 4, 1938 in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late Sidney and Violet (Burkett) Manners.

In 1960, he married Joann (Anthony) Manners. She survives.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4 – 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be observed.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 AM from the funeral home with Reverend Charlene M. Lauver officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.


Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
