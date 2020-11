Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack L. Woods, Sr.,93, of West Decatur, PA died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, PA.



Born on October 2, 1927 in West Decatur, PA, he was the son of the late Calvin and Martha (Wisor) Woods. He married Lena (Albright) Woods on September 13, 1948, she survives at home.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery.

