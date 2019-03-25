Resources More Obituaries for Jack Killian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack R. Killian

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jack R. Killian, 82, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence.



Born Feb. 14, 1937 in Altoona, he was the son of the late Ashley L. and Milly (Welsh) Killion.



On April 14, 1956, he married Elva Mae Quick Killian in Morrisdale. He is survived by three sons, Larry Killion of Morrisdale; Randy Killion and his wife, Debra of Winburne and Tom Killion and his wife, Hecla of Sandy Ridge and one daughter, Joyce Killion of Houtzdale.



There will be no public visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



There will be no public visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.