Jack S. Harris, age 89 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.



Born on February 19, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Edith (Harder) Harris.



On April 18, 1952, he married Rose (Muggia) Harris. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2003.



Jack was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.



Due to our current circumstances there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



